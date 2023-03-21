The Atlanta Hawks (35-36) square off against the Detroit Pistons (16-56) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. Trae Young of the Hawks and Killian Hayes of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Young, Jaden Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons lost their previous game to the Heat, 112-100, on Sunday. James Wiseman led the way with 22 points, plus 13 boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 22 13 0 0 0 1 Cory Joseph 16 3 2 0 0 3 Rodney McGruder 15 9 3 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey is putting up 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 9.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 53.2% of his shots from the floor.

Cory Joseph gets the Pistons 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons get 9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Wiseman.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 14.1 9.8 0.9 0.3 1.3 0.2 Cory Joseph 12.9 2.9 4.1 0.9 0.2 2.1 Killian Hayes 8.7 2.3 6.6 1.5 0.3 0.2 Jaden Ivey 10.8 2.7 4.6 0.3 0.2 1.2 Rodney McGruder 10.4 3.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 2.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.