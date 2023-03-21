Red Wings vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) will try to stop a six-game road losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 50 games this season, and won 20 (40.0%).
- Detroit has a record of 17-26, a 39.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 32 of 69 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Blues Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|215 (20th)
|Goals
|201 (25th)
|251 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|226 (17th)
|42 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (14th)
|41 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (20th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has hit the over five times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- In their last 10 games, Red Wings' game goal totals average 7.9 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Red Wings have scored 201 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 25th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 226 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -25.
