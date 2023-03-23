The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

A total of 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games this season have gone over the point total.

Kansas State has compiled a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over 18 out of 34 times this year.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (25th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3000.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Kansas State winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.