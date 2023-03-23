A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.

Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

In the Wildcats' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (25th-best).

The Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +3000.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

