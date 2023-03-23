A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.
  • Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this year.
  • In the Wildcats' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (25th-best).
  • The Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +3000.
  • The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.