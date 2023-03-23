A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-1.5) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-1) 138.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Michigan State (-1.5) 137.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Michigan State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games have gone over the point total.
  • Kansas State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Wildcats' 34 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.

Michigan State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Oddsmakers rate Michigan State considerably higher (16th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).
  • The Spartans' national championship odds have improved from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

