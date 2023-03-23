The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State has put together a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 16 out of the Spartans' 31 games this season have hit the over.

Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this year.

So far this season, 18 out of the Wildcats' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Michigan State is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +3000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +3500.

Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

