A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State has put together a 22-11-1 ATS record so far this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over 18 out of 34 times this season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Bookmakers rate Michigan State considerably higher (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (25th-best).

The Spartans have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +3500, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.