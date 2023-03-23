Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at Madison Square Garden is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Michigan State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The total is currently listed at 137.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has a 16-14-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kansas State, who is 22-10-0 ATS. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +107 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is grabbing 32.2 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4 per outing.

Michigan State connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans record 95.5 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball), while allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball).

Michigan State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 9.7 (341st in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and allowing 68.9 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential.

Kansas State grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.