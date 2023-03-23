Thursday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) taking on the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) at 6:30 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Michigan State, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 137.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State is 16-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas State's 22-10-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 16-14-0 and the Wildcats are 17-15-0. The two teams score an average of 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (82nd in college basketball).

Michigan State is 149th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Michigan State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.7% from deep while its opponents hit 31.9% from long range.

The Spartans rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 164th in college basketball, allowing 91.1 points per 100 possessions.

Michigan State forces 9.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball action).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball).

Kansas State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3.

Kansas State connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from deep.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (319th in college basketball).

