Thursday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 71-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Michigan State. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -130, Kansas State +110

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State is 16-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas State's 22-10-0 ATS record. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams average 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.2 points per game (208th in college basketball) while allowing 67 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 149th in college basketball, and are 1.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents record per contest.

Michigan State hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (201st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Spartans rank 128th in college basketball with 95.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th in college basketball defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State forces 9.7 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 10.2 (34th in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a +225 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Kansas State grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.7%.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.5 per game (319th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

