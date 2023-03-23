When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats play in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State was victorious in its most recent game versus Marquette, 69-60, on Sunday. Tyson Walker was its leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its previous game against Kentucky, 75-69, on Sunday. Nowell was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Desi Sills 12 4 0 1 0 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard averages a team-best 5.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the floor.

Joey Hauser totals a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Walker averages 14.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden posts 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he averages 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in college basketball.

Keyontae Johnson tops the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and produces 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wildcats get 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is putting up 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Cam Carter gets the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)