When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats play in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State beat Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed two assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Kansas State beat Kentucky 75-69. With 27 points, Nowell was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Desi Sills 12 4 0 1 0 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard leads the Spartans at 5.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker is tops on the Spartans at 14.8 points per game, while also averaging 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Jaden is averaging 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he averages 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in college basketball.

Keyontae Johnson is averaging team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (7). And he is contributing 2.2 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Wildcats receive 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

The Wildcats get 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Desi Sills.

Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)