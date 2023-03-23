A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Michigan State Spartans play the Kansas State Wildcats in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State topped Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in two assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State was victorious in its previous game against Kentucky, 75-69, on Sunday. Nowell led the way with 27 points, plus two boards and nine assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard puts up a team-high 5.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.

Joey Hauser registers a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Walker leads his squad in both points (14.8) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden is posting 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Mady Sissoko is putting up 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is putting up a team-high 7.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Keyontae Johnson is putting up team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (7). And he is producing 2.2 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin gives the Wildcats 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Desi Sills is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.

The Wildcats receive 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Cam Carter.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)