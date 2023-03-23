On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) collide at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State topped Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Tyson Walker scored a team-high 23 points (and added two assists and two rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State topped Kentucky on Sunday, 75-69. Nowell scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in nine assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard leads his team in assists per game (5.9), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Joey Hauser paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker puts up a team-leading 14.8 points per game. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden puts up 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mady Sissoko averages 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 61% from the floor.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell leads the Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and produces 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also puts up 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyontae Johnson is No. 1 on the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and averages 2.2 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin gives the Wildcats 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Desi Sills gets the Wildcats 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter gives the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)