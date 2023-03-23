Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 PM ET features the Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

Michigan State won its previous game against Marquette, 69-60, on Sunday. Tyson Walker was its leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Kansas State topped Kentucky 75-69. With 27 points, Nowell was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard leads the Spartans at 5.9 assists per game, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser totals a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's posting 14.3 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 46.2% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Walker posts 14.8 points and 2.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden averages 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mady Sissoko is putting up 5.1 points, 0.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is putting up a team-best 7.8 assists per game. And he is producing 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Keyontae Johnson is posting team highs in points (17.5 per game) and rebounds (7). And he is producing 2.2 assists, making 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is putting up 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Wildcats receive 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Desi Sills.

Cam Carter gets the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)