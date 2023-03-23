Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Kansas State Wildcats at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 PM ET features the Spartans' A.J Hoggard and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Michigan State defeated Marquette 69-60. With 23 points, Tyson Walker was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard is tops on the Spartans at 5.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.7 rebounds and 12.5 points.

Joey Hauser paces the Spartans at 7.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 14.3 points.

Walker puts up 14.8 points and 2.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaden is posting 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)