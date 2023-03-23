This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:30 PM.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

Michigan State is 16-6 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Spartans are the 149th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 172nd.

The Spartans score just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

Michigan State has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is putting up 70.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 69 points per contest.

The Spartans are allowing 61.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72).

Michigan State is averaging 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

