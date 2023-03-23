The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) are 1.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in 14 of 30 games this season.

The average total in Michigan State's outings this year is 137.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

Michigan State has entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 55.6% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

The Spartans have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

The Spartans put up just 1.3 more points per game (70.2) than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

When Michigan State scores more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.