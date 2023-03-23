The East Region bracket's No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 138.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 points in 13 of 30 games this season.

The average total in Michigan State's games this season is 137.2, 1.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 16-14-0 this season.

Michigan State has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 15 (78.9%) of those contests.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Michigan State, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 13 43.3% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Spartans have hit the over five times.

The Spartans put up 70.2 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 68.9 the Wildcats allow.

When Michigan State scores more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

