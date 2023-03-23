A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in a East Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Michigan State will survive and advance, naming the as 1.5-point favorites. The action starts at 6:30 PM on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 137.5.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in 14 of 30 games this season.

The average point total in Michigan State's outings this year is 137.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, Michigan State has been favored 19 times and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Michigan State.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Spartans' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans put up are only 1.3 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.9).

When Michigan State scores more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

