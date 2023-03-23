The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State is favored by 2.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM on TBS. The point total is 137.5 in the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Michigan State -2.5 137.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

  • Michigan State's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 14 times.
  • The average point total in Michigan State's games this season is 137.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Spartans have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Michigan State has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.
  • Michigan State has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5
Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

  • Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Five of Spartans' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • The 70.2 points per game the Spartans put up are just 1.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.9).
  • When Michigan State totals more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Michigan State 16-14-0 9-7 16-14-0
Kansas State 22-10-0 5-5 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State
12-2 Home Record 15-1
4-7 Away Record 4-7
7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75
69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7
5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0
7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

