The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State is favored by 2.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM on TBS. The point total is 137.5 in the matchup.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -2.5 137.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 14 times.

The average point total in Michigan State's games this season is 137.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Spartans have gone 16-14-0 ATS this season.

This season, Michigan State has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.

Michigan State has a record of 15-3, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 56.5% chance to win.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Spartans' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans put up are just 1.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.9).

When Michigan State totals more than 68.9 points, it is 7-8 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 9-7 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 5-5 17-15-0

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.