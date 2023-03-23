The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) will host the St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) on Thursday, with the Red Wings coming off a win and the Blues off a defeat.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Blues Red Wings 3-2 (F/SO) DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 18th in goals against, allowing 228 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings rank 24th in the NHL with 203 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 69 26 41 67 40 52 54.5% David Perron 70 16 27 43 29 34 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 69 18 22 40 16 11 50% Andrew Copp 70 8 31 39 39 22 48.8% Lucas Raymond 62 16 22 38 24 29 29.4%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 253 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.

With 217 goals (3.1 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players