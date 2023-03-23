How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) will host the St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) on Thursday, with the Red Wings coming off a win and the Blues off a defeat.
You can watch the Blues-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Blues
|Red Wings
|3-2 (F/SO) DET
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings rank 18th in goals against, allowing 228 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Red Wings rank 24th in the NHL with 203 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|69
|26
|41
|67
|40
|52
|54.5%
|David Perron
|70
|16
|27
|43
|29
|34
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|69
|18
|22
|40
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|70
|8
|31
|39
|39
|22
|48.8%
|Lucas Raymond
|62
|16
|22
|38
|24
|29
|29.4%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 253 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the league.
- With 217 goals (3.1 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|67
|31
|33
|64
|45
|47
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|55
|23
|39
|62
|26
|31
|32.5%
|Robert Thomas
|67
|16
|44
|60
|39
|61
|53.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|70
|18
|34
|52
|41
|31
|46.2%
|Justin Faulk
|70
|8
|27
|35
|49
|46
|-
