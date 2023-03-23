Red Wings vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) host the St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW. The Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Red Wings vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-130)
|Blues (+110)
|6.5
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have a 10-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Detroit has a 9-4 record (winning 69.2% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Wings a 56.5% chance to win.
- Detroit and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 32 of 70 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Blues Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|203 (24th)
|Goals
|217 (20th)
|228 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (26th)
|50 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (20th)
|46 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Red Wings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Red Wings' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 203 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Red Wings rank 18th in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (228 total) in league play.
- They're ranked 23rd in the league with a -25 goal differential .
