Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and the Princeton Tigers at KFC Yum! Center at 9:00 PM ET features the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Creighton vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton's Last Game

In its previous game, Creighton defeated Baylor on Sunday, 85-76. Its high scorer was Ryan Nembhard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Nembhard 30 2 2 2 0 4 Trey Alexander 17 8 5 1 0 1 Arthur Kaluma 11 7 2 0 1 1

Princeton's Last Game

In its previous game, Princeton beat Missouri on Saturday, 78-63. Ryan Langborg scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed four assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Langborg 22 6 4 1 0 4 Blake Peters 17 2 0 1 0 5 Matt Allocco 10 2 7 0 0 1

Creighton Players to Watch

Scheierman paces his team in rebounds per contest (8.2), and also averages 12.5 points and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner paces his squad in points per game (15.7), and also averages 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Trey Alexander posts 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nembhard paces the Bluejays at 4.8 assists per contest, while also averaging 4 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Arthur Kaluma averages 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Princeton Players to Watch

Caden Pierce tops the Tigers in rebounding (7.4 per game), and puts up 8.3 points and 1.1 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Matt Allocco is posting 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Tigers get 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Langborg.

The Tigers receive 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Keeshawn Kellman.

Creighton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ryan Kalkbrenner 17.3 4.9 1 0.6 1.9 0.2 Ryan Nembhard 14.7 4.8 3.9 1 0.1 1.9 Baylor Scheierman 11 8 4.1 0.7 0.3 1.8 Trey Alexander 13.9 5.2 2.9 1.2 0.4 2.2 Arthur Kaluma 11.4 5 2.3 0.3 0.5 1.3

Princeton Top Performers (Last 10 Games)