The Detroit Pistons, James Wiseman included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wiseman put up six points in his previous game, which ended in a 129-107 loss against the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wiseman's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.6 14.0 Rebounds 8.5 5.8 9.4 Assists -- 0.6 0.7 PRA 22.5 16 24.1 PR 21.5 15.4 23.4 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Raptors

Wiseman's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are sixth in the league, giving up 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Raptors have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors are 25th in the NBA, giving up 26.2 per contest.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

James Wiseman vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 20 10 10 0 0 0 0 12/18/2022 2 0 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.