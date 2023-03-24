The Detroit Pistons, Killian Hayes included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 129-107 loss to the Hawks, Hayes totaled 21 points and six assists.

Below, we dig into Hayes' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.9 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 7.5 6.2 8.2 PRA 23.5 18.8 23.1 PR 15.5 12.6 14.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.4



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Killian Hayes has made 3.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

Hayes is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hayes' Pistons average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 112.2 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Raptors have allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them ninth in the league.

The Raptors allow 26.2 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 32 3 1 6 1 1 1 2/12/2023 21 2 4 5 0 1 0 11/14/2022 24 6 3 2 0 1 3

