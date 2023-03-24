Pistons vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 24
At Scotiabank Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-57) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-14.5)
|223.5
|-1150
|+750
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-14.5)
|223.5
|-1200
|+750
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-14.5)
|224
|-1250
|+750
|Tipico
|Raptors (-12.5)
|-
|-900
|+600
Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons put up 110.8 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -568 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
- These teams average a combined 223.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams allow 230.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Toronto is 35-37-1 ATS this season.
- Detroit has put together a 31-40-2 record against the spread this season.
Pistons and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+130
