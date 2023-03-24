At Scotiabank Arena on Friday, March 24, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-57) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Raptors vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet

BSDET and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons put up 110.8 points per game (28th in league) while giving up 118.6 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -568 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

These teams average a combined 223.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 230.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Toronto is 35-37-1 ATS this season.

Detroit has put together a 31-40-2 record against the spread this season.

Pistons and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Raptors +25000 +8000 +130

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pistons? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.