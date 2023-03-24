Pistons vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-57) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.
Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSDET and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-12.5
|-
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Pistons games have gone over the point total in 36 out of 73 opportunities (49.3%).
- So far this year, Detroit has compiled a 32-41-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (20.3%) in those contests.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.9
|223.7
|112.2
|230.8
|224.0
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|110.8
|223.7
|118.6
|230.8
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total twice.
- This season, Detroit is 15-23-0 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-18-0 ATS (.486).
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.8 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Raptors allow.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.
Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|37-36
|1-0
|41-32
|Pistons
|32-41
|2-8
|36-37
Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Pistons
|112.9
|110.8
|21
|28
|15-5
|21-9
|15-5
|14-16
|112.2
|118.6
|6
|29
|25-5
|15-5
|25-5
|8-12
