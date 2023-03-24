The Detroit Pistons (16-57) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -12.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Pistons games have gone over the point total in 36 out of 73 opportunities (49.3%).

So far this year, Detroit has compiled a 32-41-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (20.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +600 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 0 0% 112.9 223.7 112.2 230.8 224.0 Pistons 0 0% 110.8 223.7 118.6 230.8 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

In its past 10 games, Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 1-9 overall.

In their past 10 contests, the Pistons have gone over the total twice.

This season, Detroit is 15-23-0 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-18-0 ATS (.486).

The Pistons put up an average of 110.8 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Raptors allow.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 21-9 against the spread and 14-16 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 37-36 1-0 41-32 Pistons 32-41 2-8 36-37

Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Pistons 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 15-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-9 15-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-5 25-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.