The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, March 24 game against the Toronto Raptors (35-38) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 129-107 loss to the Hawks in their most recent outing on Tuesday. The Pistons got a team-leading 31 points from Marvin Bagley III in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Cory Joseph PG Out Illness 6.4 1.6 3.4 Rodney McGruder SG Out Foot 5.7 2.3 0.9 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot), Gary Trent Jr.: Questionable (Elbow), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Hamstring), Dalano Banton: Out (Thumb), Scottie Barnes: Questionable (Wrist), Joe Wieskamp: Questionable (Hamstring)

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSDET and SportsNet

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons average only 1.4 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Raptors allow (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 14-16.

While the Pistons are putting up 110.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 105 points per contest.

Detroit connects on 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -14.5 223.5

