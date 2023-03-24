The Detroit Pistons (16-57) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (49.3%).

Detroit has put together an 8-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.3% from the field.

The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

The Pistons' 110.8 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Raptors allow.

Detroit is 14-16 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons put up 112.5 points per game, 3.4 more than on the road (109.1). Defensively they give up 118.2 points per game at home, 0.9 less than on the road (119.1).

The Pistons pick up 3.1 more assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (21.3).

Pistons Injuries