The Detroit Pistons (16-57) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (35-38) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSDET and SportsNet.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and SportsNet

BSDET and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Pistons vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 120 - Pistons 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 14.5)

Pistons (+ 14.5) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Raptors have a 36-36-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 31-41-1 mark from the Pistons.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents don't do it as often (49.3% of the time) as Toronto and its opponents (54.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pistons are 14-55, while the Raptors are 25-18 as moneyline favorites.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Detroit is third-worst in the league offensively (110.8 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (118.6 points conceded).

The Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Pistons make 11.5 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.1% from beyond the arc, ranking 19th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

Detroit takes 37.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 62.6% of its shots, with 71.1% of its makes coming from there.

