The Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12), coming off a 5-4 shootout win over the Minnesota Wild, host the Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET. The Red Wings were defeated by the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in their last game.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have registered a 3-7-0 record after totaling 22 total goals (seven power-play goals on 25 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 28.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-130)

Flyers (-130) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-0.9)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 31-31-9 record this season and are 7-9-16 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Detroit has earned 22 points (8-8-6) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in 12 games and they lost every time.

Detroit has earned nine points (3-9-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Red Wings have scored three or more goals 41 times, earning 62 points from those matchups (28-7-6).

Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games this season and has recorded 31 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 14-12-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Red Wings went 17-16-5 in those matchups (39 points).

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 30th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.9 23rd 21st 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 26th 29.4 Shots 28.7 27th 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 30.4 9th 32nd 15.8% Power Play % 20.8% 19th 28th 74% Penalty Kill % 78.6% 19th

Red Wings vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

