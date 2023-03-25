The Philadelphia Flyers (27-32-12) will host the Detroit Red Wings (31-31-9) on Saturday, with the Flyers coming off a win and the Red Wings off a defeat.

The Red Wings' game against the Flyers can be watched on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET, so tune in to take in the action.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Flyers Red Wings 3-1 PHI 1/21/2023 Red Wings Flyers 2-1 PHI

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (232 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have 206 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 70 26 42 68 40 52 54.7% David Perron 71 16 28 44 29 34 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 70 18 23 41 16 11 50% Lucas Raymond 63 16 23 39 24 29 29.4% Andrew Copp 71 8 31 39 39 22 49%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers rank 21st in goals against, giving up 235 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Flyers' 190 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players