Pistons vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 27
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are big, 16.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 121 - Pistons 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 16.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232.5)
- The Bucks have covered more often than the Pistons this season, sporting an ATS record of 40-29-5, as opposed to the 31-42-1 record of the Pistons.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (never covered this season).
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 47.3% of the time this season (35 out of 74), less often than Detroit's games have (36 out of 74).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 49-11, a better record than the Pistons have put up (14-56) as moneyline underdogs.
Pistons Performance Insights
- Detroit is the third-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.6).
- This season the Pistons are fourth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- The Pistons are 20th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35%).
- Detroit takes 37.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.8% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.2% are 2-pointers.
