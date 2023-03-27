Jalen Duren's Detroit Pistons match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Duren put up nine points and four assists in a 118-97 loss versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Duren, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 8.1 Rebounds 6.5 8.7 7.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 18.6 17.5 PR 16.5 17.4 15.9



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Jalen Duren has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

Duren's Pistons average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are eighth in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

Conceding 44.5 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks concede 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Jalen Duren vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 31 23 15 1 0 2 2

