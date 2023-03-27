James Wiseman and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wiseman, in his previous game (March 24 loss against the Raptors) put up 14 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wiseman's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.7 15.1 Rebounds 7.5 5.7 8.9 Assists -- 0.6 0.7 PRA 21.5 16 24.7 PR 20.5 15.4 24 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Bucks

The Pistons rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.4 points per game.

The Bucks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Bucks concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

