At Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-58) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and BSWI.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI

BSDET and BSWI Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +318 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 112.4 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Pistons have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 118.6 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -589 scoring differential.

The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 231 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 74 games with a spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 31-41-2 record against the spread this year.

Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Bucks +320 +145 -

