Pistons vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
At Little Caesars Arena on Monday, March 27, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (16-58) will try to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on BSDET and BSWI.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pistons matchup.
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-16)
|232.5
|-1500
|+900
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-16.5)
|232.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-16)
|232.5
|-1667
|+1000
|Tipico
|Bucks (-15.5)
|232.5
|-1600
|+1000
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks have a +318 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 116.7 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 112.4 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Pistons have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 118.6 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -589 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 5.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 231 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 74 games with a spread this season.
- Detroit has compiled a 31-41-2 record against the spread this year.
Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
