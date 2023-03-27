Pistons vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - March 27
As they prepare for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21), the Detroit Pistons (16-58) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 27 at Little Caesars Arena.
The Pistons' last outing was a 118-97 loss to the Raptors on Friday. Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 20 points for the Pistons in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Cory Joseph
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.4
|1.6
|3.4
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|5.7
|2.3
|0.9
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (Knee), Goran Dragic: Questionable (Knee), Jrue Holiday: Out (Personal), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Jae Crowder: Questionable (Calf)
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSWI
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 112.4 points, Detroit is 14-16.
- The Pistons are scoring 105.7 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is five fewer points than their average for the season (110.7).
- Detroit hits 11.4 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 12 its opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.
- The Pistons average 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in league), and concede 115.8 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-13
|227.5
