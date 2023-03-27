The Detroit Pistons (16-58) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

Detroit has compiled a 12-29 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Bucks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank ninth.

The Pistons score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 112.4 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Detroit is 14-16 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are better offensively, averaging 112.5 points per game, compared to 108.7 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 118.2 points per game at home, and 119.1 on the road.

The Pistons pick up three more assists per game at home (24.4) than on the road (21.4).

Pistons Injuries