The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 28, with the Red Wings having lost three consecutive home games.

You can watch ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT to see the match unfold as the Red Wings look to beat the Penguins.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/28/2022 Penguins Red Wings 5-4 (F/OT) DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings allow 3.3 goals per game (235 in total), 18th in the league.
  • With 206 goals (2.9 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 21 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 71 26 42 68 40 52 55%
David Perron 72 16 28 44 29 36 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 71 18 23 41 16 11 50%
Andrew Copp 72 8 31 39 39 22 49.1%
Lucas Raymond 64 16 23 39 24 30 29.4%

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins have allowed 235 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
  • The Penguins rank 16th in the league with 234 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 29 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 73 31 54 85 55 54 53.1%
Evgeni Malkin 73 25 50 75 98 74 50.2%
Jake Guentzel 69 32 34 66 42 37 50%
Rickard Rakell 73 25 26 51 37 27 47.6%
Jason Zucker 69 24 20 44 36 33 26.7%

