The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Livers included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 27, Livers produced nine points and six rebounds in a 126-117 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Livers' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.4 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.6 Assists -- 0.8 1.4 PRA -- 9.8 14.8 PR 13.5 9 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Livers' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Thunder

Livers has taken 5.4 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Livers is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Livers' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Thunder allow 116.5 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Thunder have allowed 46.6 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13.0 makes per contest, 26th in the league.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 21 5 5 0 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Livers or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.