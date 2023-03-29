The Detroit Pistons, James Wiseman included, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 126-117 loss to the Bucks (his last game) Wiseman put up 14 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Wiseman's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.8 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 5.7 8.8 Assists -- 0.7 0.8 PRA 23.5 16.2 24.9 PR 22.5 15.5 24.1 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.2



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Thunder

Wiseman's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 102.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 116.5 points per game.

The Thunder allow 46.6 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have conceded 25.8 per game, 17th in the league.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

James Wiseman vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 5 6 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.