The Detroit Pistons, with Killian Hayes, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 126-117 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Hayes posted 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Below, we look at Hayes' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 7.5 6.2 7.7 PRA 24.5 18.9 22.5 PR 16.5 12.7 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.4



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Killian Hayes has made 3.9 shots per game, which accounts for 9.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayes' Pistons average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are 20th in the league, giving up 116.5 points per game.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 17th in the NBA, conceding 25.8 per game.

The Thunder allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Killian Hayes vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 17 5 0 4 0 0 0

