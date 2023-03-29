The Detroit Pistons, Marvin Bagley III included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bagley totaled 16 points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-117 loss versus the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Bagley's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Marvin Bagley III Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.1 14.0 Rebounds 8.5 6.8 7.2 Assists -- 0.8 1.6 PRA 25.5 19.7 22.8 PR 24.5 18.9 21.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Marvin Bagley III Insights vs. the Thunder

Bagley is responsible for attempting 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

Bagley's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.7.

Defensively, the Thunder are 20th in the league, giving up 116.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.6 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

The Thunder allow 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Marvin Bagley III vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2021 28 9 10 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.