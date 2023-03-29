Pistons vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.
Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-11.5
|231.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 36 games this season that finished with a point total above 231.5 points.
- Detroit's outings this season have a 229.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Detroit has put together a 33-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pistons vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|42
|55.3%
|117.6
|228.3
|116.5
|235.2
|230.4
|Pistons
|36
|48%
|110.7
|228.3
|118.7
|235.2
|227.6
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-23-0).
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Detroit has put together a 17-4 ATS record and an 11-10 overall record in games it scores more than 116.5 points.
Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-30
|0-0
|43-33
|Pistons
|33-42
|6-11
|37-38
Pistons vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Pistons
|117.6
|110.7
|5
|28
|25-7
|17-4
|24-9
|11-10
|116.5
|118.7
|20
|27
|20-3
|19-18
|18-5
|10-27
