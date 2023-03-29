The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -11.5 231.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 36 games this season that finished with a point total above 231.5 points.

Detroit's outings this season have a 229.5-point average over/under, 2.0 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Detroit has put together a 33-42-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have been victorious in 14, or 19.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +475 or more on the moneyline this season in 12 games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 17.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pistons vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 42 55.3% 117.6 228.3 116.5 235.2 230.4 Pistons 36 48% 110.7 228.3 118.7 235.2 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 in its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Pistons have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-23-0).

The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 17-4 ATS record and an 11-10 overall record in games it scores more than 116.5 points.

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-30 0-0 43-33 Pistons 33-42 6-11 37-38

Pistons vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Pistons 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 25-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-4 24-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 11-10 116.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 20-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-18 18-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-27

