The Detroit Pistons (16-59) hope to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on March 29, 2023.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 47.3% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 12-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Pistons put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 116.5 the Thunder allow.

Detroit is 11-10 when it scores more than 116.5 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons score 112.6 points per game, 3.9 more than away (108.7). On defense they give up 118.4 points per game at home, 0.7 less than on the road (119.1).

In 2022-23 Detroit is conceding 0.7 fewer points per game at home (118.4) than away (119.1).

At home the Pistons are collecting 24.4 assists per game, three more than away (21.4).

Pistons Injuries