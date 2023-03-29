Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Killian Hayes are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) and the Detroit Pistons (16-59) face off at Paycom Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Pistons vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaden Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their previous game to the Bucks, 126-117, on Monday. Ivey starred with 32 points, plus eight boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 32 8 8 0 0 3 Jalen Duren 18 10 3 1 0 0 Marvin Bagley III 16 9 2 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pistons Players to Watch

Ivey gets the Pistons 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hayes is the Pistons' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Jalen Duren is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor.

Marvin Bagley III is putting up 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Cory Joseph.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Wiseman 15.3 8.8 0.8 0.3 0.9 0.2 Killian Hayes 11.2 2.9 7.2 1.7 0.3 0.4 Jaden Ivey 13.6 2.9 5 0.2 0.2 1.6 Jalen Duren 8.9 6.8 1.7 0.6 0.7 0 Cory Joseph 11.9 2.1 3.4 0.8 0.1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.