Red Wings vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Carolina Hurricanes (47-17-9), visit the 13th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Red Wings (32-32-9), on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-215)
|Red Wings (+185)
|6
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog 53 times this season, and won 22, or 41.5%, of those games.
- Detroit has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 35.1% chance to win.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 44 of 73 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|237 (17th)
|Goals
|213 (24th)
|189 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|239 (19th)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (13th)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.
- The Red Wings total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9.
- The Red Wings have the NHL's 24th-ranked scoring offense (213 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Red Wings have allowed 239 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 19th.
- Their -26 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
