The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers will send Shane McClanahan and Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, respectively, on Opening Day at Tropicana Field. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers hit just 110 homers last season, which ranked last in the league.

The Tigers ranked 29th in the majors with a .346 team slugging percentage.

Detroit had a team batting average of .231 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit scored the fewest runs in the majors last season with just 556 (3.4 per game).

The Tigers were among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .287.

Detroit struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.06 last year, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Detroit ranked 21st in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP last season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 29-year-old lefty last pitched Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Seattle Mariners, tossing six innings as the starter.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Rays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Shane McClanahan 4/1/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Turnbull Zach Eflin 4/2/2023 Rays - Away - Jeffrey Springs 4/3/2023 Astros - Away - - 4/4/2023 Astros - Away - - 4/5/2023 Astros - Away - -

