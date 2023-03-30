In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Shane McClanahan will take the hill for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Detroit Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +185 odds to win. The over/under is 6.5 runs for this game (with -125 odds to go over and +105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rays won 63 out of the 106 games, or 59.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Rays won five of their eight games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rays hit 71 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 in home contests.

The Tigers came away with 53 wins in the 136 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Tigers won eight of 26 games when listed as at least +185 on the moneyline.

Detroit hit 59 homers on the road last season (0.7 per game).

The Tigers slugged .348 with 2.4 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

